IIT-Madras research on alternative to conventional industrial battery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) researchers have made advances in a vanadium ‘redox flow battery’ research that may be significant in developing alternatives to conventional lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for industrial use, a statement from the institute on Thursday said.

The research was conducted by PhD scholar Ravendra Gundlapalli, Department of Chemical Engineering professor Sreenivas Jayanti and their team. Jayanti said his team fabricated and executed a vanadium redox flow battery that can generate power in the volume of kilowatts and be integrated with renewable energy sources. “We have developed operating protocols and design criteria for flow battery stack of power rating up to 10 KW,” the professor added.