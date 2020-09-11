STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras research on alternative to conventional industrial battery

The research was conducted by PhD scholar Ravendra Gundlapalli, Department of Chemical Engineering professor Sreenivas Jayanti and their team.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) researchers have made advances in a vanadium ‘redox flow battery’ research that may be significant in developing alternatives to conventional lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for industrial use, a statement from the institute on Thursday said.

The research was conducted by PhD scholar Ravendra Gundlapalli, Department of Chemical Engineering professor Sreenivas Jayanti and their team. Jayanti said his team fabricated and executed a vanadium redox flow battery that can generate power in the volume of kilowatts and be integrated with renewable energy sources. “We have developed operating protocols and design criteria for flow battery stack of power rating up to 10 KW,” the professor added.

TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp