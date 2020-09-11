STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Swathi murder case: After 4 years, TN human right panel begins probe into death of accused

Ramkumar is said to have pulled out a live cable from a switchboard in the dispensary block of the prison. No one was present in the cell when the alleged suicide took place.

Published: 11th September 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Puzhal jail

The Puzhal prison where the accused Ramkumar allegedly killed himself (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after the sensational Swathi murder case, the Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission on Friday issued summons to police and Puzhal Central Prison officials over the alleged suicide of the accused in the case, P Ramkumar. According to police, Ramkumar killed himself in prison days after his arrest in 2016.

The commission in its order on Friday stated that it has taken suo motu cognizance based on a newspaper report that appeared on September 19, 2016 on the alleged suicide of Ramkumar.

S Swathi, 24, working with IT major Infosys, was hacked to death on the morning of June 24, 2016 at the Nungambakkam railway station in broad daylight. The incident created shock waves across the country. Amidst much public outrage, police arrested Ramkumar, a youth from southern Tirunelveli.

Ramkumar, who police said had made a suicide attempt by slitting his throat at the time of his arrest, allegedly killed himself in the prison on September 18, 2016. Ramkumar is said to have pulled out a live cable from a switchboard in the dispensary block of the prison. No one was present in the cell when the alleged suicide took place.

According to sources in the human rights commission, the summons are being issued through the ADGP (Prisons) Egmore based on an enquiry by the SHRC investigation wing.

Senthamaraikannan, Superintendent of Prison, Central Prison, Puzhal, Udhayakumar, Deputy Jailor,  Pitchandi, Assistant Jailor, Sankarraj, Chief Warder, Ramraj, Grade I Warder and Petchimuthu, Grade I Warder, have been asked to appear before the commission on September 30.

TAGS
Swathi murder case Puzhal prison TN Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp