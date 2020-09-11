STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will wholesale fruit market open on Sep 28?

A division bench passed the order while disposing of a plea moved by Chennai Koyambedu Market Naangaam Number Gate Pallavyaparigal Munnetra Sangham.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

In this file picture of Koyambedu market, people are seen without maintaining social distance and wearing mask

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the State is carrying on works to re-open the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market on September 28, the Madras High Court has directed the CMDA to consider reopening the wholesale fruit vending portion too.

When the plea came up for hearing, M Purushothaman, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that if the wholesale traders alone are permitted inside, there won't be a big cluster of people converging and getting infected. "In fact, as the lockdown was announced, people panicked and rushed to the Koyambedu market in thousands leading to spike in infection," he said.

When the plea came up for hearing, M Purushothaman, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that if the wholesale traders alone are permitted inside, there won’t be a big cluster of people converging and getting infected. “In fact, as the lockdown was announced, people panicked and rushed to the Koyambedu market in thousands leading to spike in infection,” he said.

The wholesale market has all the necessary facilities, spacious areas for loading and unloading, special provisions for parking vehicles and space for movement of people. If only the market is managed in a manner as planned by the architects, there is no possibility of thousands converging at this place, the petitioner said.

The whole problem was because of permitting retail vending in a purely wholesale market. Recording the submission, the bench directed the CMDA to consider the representation of the association  and dispose of the same in a week. 

