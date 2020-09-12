STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-year-old boy run over by water tanker in Chennai

A three-year-old boy died when a water tanker knocked the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion with his grandparents, on Friday morning.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died when a water tanker knocked the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion with his grandparents, on Friday morning. Praneesh of Taramani, the victim, was travelling with his grandparents, Gopal and Uma, from Foreshore Estate to Taramani. They had gone to purchase fish. 

The incident occurred when they were near the Foreshore Estate signal, as the water tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the two wheeler. In the impact, the trio fell on the road and the tanker ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, said a police officer.

The water tanker then knocked own three more bikes and came to a halt after hitting a traffic signal. Three more persons were injured in the incident. Truck driver, Shabeer Ahmed (38) was arrested. The Adyar Traffic Investigation police registered a case.

