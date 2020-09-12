Cyber fraud: Contact police within 24 hours to get money back

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you ever fall prey to the fraudsters in cyber space and lose money, contact Cyber Crime Police within 24 hours to recover your money swiftly. Mylapore Cyber Crime wing has so far recovered a total of Rs 1.50 lakh and the amount could have been much more if the victims had approached the police immediately.

Cyber space frauds using customer care numbers, OTPs, debit cards, OLX accounts, ATM pins and SIM swaps, swindle money operating from different states or even sometimes different countries. “We recovered Rs 1.50 lakh with regard to seven cases and if more victims had approached us within one or two days of the crime, this amount could have been much higher.

If it is within 48 hours, the banks, payment gateways or the unified payment interface agencies co-operate with us and pause the payment’s processing,” a senior police officer said. Whenever a person loses money to cyber fraud, victims hesitate to approach us as there is also fault on their part, another officer said. “If we receive the information at once, we will contact the respective gateways, through which banks transfer money, and the cash will be recovered in 5-6 days,” he added.