Teen nabbed for uploading Chennai woman's photo, number on dating app

Cyber Crime

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this digital era, we don’t think twice before sharing our mobile phone numbers. Sometimes, our numbers end up in someone else’s hand, who use it for a variety of things, including harassing the person.

On September 8, a woman who went to order a birthday cake shared her number with D Venkatesh of Villupuram, who worked in the bakery. He took her phone number on the pretext of delivering the cake.
The next day she was flooded with obscene messages, videos and calls seeking sexual favours.

The woman and her family after talking to the callers found out that her photograph and phone number had been shared on Blued, a dating app for the gay community. The family approached the cyber cell in Ambattur and registered a complaint. While the police began an investigation, the family also started a parallel investigation.

The family started posting message on the shared profile of the girl, to which a person replied with obscene photos and videos. The family persuaded the man to share his photo and phone number. Convinced that there was a woman on the other side, he shared his photo and phone number, after which he was secured on Saturday and handed over to the police.

The 19-year-old youth, identified as Venkatesh, was detained by Tiruverkadu police for downloading the woman’s profile picture from WhatsApp and sharing it on the dating app. Police also seized his phone and three SIM cards. An investigation is on.

Now, fake FB accounts of two senior cops trend

CHENNAI: A few days after fake Facebook profiles of Assistant Commissioners and inspectors cropped up, miscreants have now created fake FB accounts of city police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner (South) R Dhinakaran. The profiles were created using the images of two police officials posted in their original account.

A senior official confirmed that the fake accounts have been created in the name of at least seven officials in the rank of DGP and ADGP in the state police department. Inquiry revealed that the profiles were created in Rajasthan. "They  would be secured soon," said the official. A few days ago, cyber criminals sought money using fake accounts of two officers in city.

Man arrested for abusing minor

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl. Police said, "Ranjith (22)  is from Kancheepuram and knows the girl. On Sunday morning, the accused took her to a secluded place and sexually abused her."

Upon information, the girl’s parents filed a complaint, based on which he was arrested. The victim is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kancheepuram.

