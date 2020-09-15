28-year-old man kills himself in Chennai after losing Rs 8 lakh in online gambling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself in Chennai after losing about Rs 8 lakh in online gambling on Monday.

The deceased identified as Dinesh was an employee at a private telecom firm and a resident of Red Hills, said police. "Dinesh had already lost a huge sum of money, which he had borrowed from his friends, in the online gambling. His parents had managed to settle the money after selling one of their properties," said a police officer privy to the case details.

Recently, Dinesh had borrowed Rs 8 lakh and allegedly lost it all in gambling. Frustrated over the loss, he hanged himself in his house on Monday. On receiving the information, Red Hills police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Dinesh's wife Saranya (22) is four months pregnant.

In a similar incident in Chennai about a month ago, a 20-year-old college student allegedly killed himself in a tattoo studio in Aminjikarai after he lost all his savings in online gambling.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)