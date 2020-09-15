IIT-M bars unauthorised feeding of stray dogs, introduces regulations

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IIT-M has prohibited unauthorised feeding of stray dogs and introduced a slew of measures to protect the wildlife on the campus. A circular, which will come into force from Tuesday, was issued by the institute’s estate officer based on the recommendations of the Permanent Committee nominated by National Green Tribunal in a petition filed by animal activist Antony Clement Rubin.

According to the circular, feeding of stray dogs should be restricted to designated feeding sites built in five locations at academic, hostel and residential zones. The dogs should be fed only pelleted dog food and fresh water twice a day.

Feeding of stray dogs in other locations on the campus is strictly prohibited. “Residents/students who are interested in feeding dogs are encouraged to handover pelleted dog food to the authorised person appointed by the administration or come to the designated feeding points at the indicated timings. They can visit the dog feeding zone and ensure that the dogs are fed adequately by the institute/authorised agency appointed by the institute,” the circular read.

This apart, all pets owned by the residents should be registered with the estate section. The violations of the order will be treated as a nuisance to the public and will be punishable with a fine, circular said.

Forest officials told Express that these measures were needed to save the wildlife oin the campus. Several spotted deer and endangered black buck were falling prey to these stray dogs. However, some of the residents said the measures were not scientific. “For such a large campus, five feeding locations are not enough. Also, pelleted dog food is expensive. Many of us feed home cooked food,” said a IIT-Madras resident.