STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two Chennai corporation engineers suspended after woman electrocuted by exposed live wire

According to a statement by the civic body on Tuesday, officials concerned have been asked to submit a report after investigating the incident immediately

Published: 15th September 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Local residents said both the city corporation and Tangedco do not attend phone calls complaining about such exposed cables.

Local residents said both the city corporation and Tangedco do not attend phone calls complaining about such exposed cables. (Photo | EPS, Debadutta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has suspended two engineers in connection with the Pulianthope electrocution incident where a 35-year-old woman died after stepping on an exposed live wire, supposed to be maintained by the civic body.

According to a statement by the civic body on Tuesday, officials concerned have been asked to submit a report after investigating the incident immediately. Meanwhile, Assistant Electrical Engineer Kannan and Junior Engineer Venkatraman have been placed under suspension.

ALSO READ: Woman en route to work electrocuted after stepping on cable hidden by puddle on Chennai street

The city corporation maintains 2.85 lakh street lights across its 200 wards, for which there are 7220 pillar boxes. To maintain these, 700 staff are on duty including engineers, assistant engineers and other staff.

An assessment carried out after the incident did not show any other cases of such leakage from power cables elsewhere in the zone, the statement said.

The victim, Alima, was a resident of Periyar Nagar in Pulianthope and was on her way to work when the incident happened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai corporation Electrocution Pulianthope
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp