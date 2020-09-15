Two Chennai corporation engineers suspended after woman electrocuted by exposed live wire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has suspended two engineers in connection with the Pulianthope electrocution incident where a 35-year-old woman died after stepping on an exposed live wire, supposed to be maintained by the civic body.

According to a statement by the civic body on Tuesday, officials concerned have been asked to submit a report after investigating the incident immediately. Meanwhile, Assistant Electrical Engineer Kannan and Junior Engineer Venkatraman have been placed under suspension.

The city corporation maintains 2.85 lakh street lights across its 200 wards, for which there are 7220 pillar boxes. To maintain these, 700 staff are on duty including engineers, assistant engineers and other staff.

An assessment carried out after the incident did not show any other cases of such leakage from power cables elsewhere in the zone, the statement said.

The victim, Alima, was a resident of Periyar Nagar in Pulianthope and was on her way to work when the incident happened.