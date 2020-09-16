Anna subway near Chennai Metro's Government Estate station opened after renovation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna subway near the Chennai Metro Rail’s Government Estate underground Metro station has been renovated and opened on Wednesday for the benefit of public and passengers.

The subway which is one of the biggest in Chennai is located beneath the Arignar Anna statue. The subway has been renovated to blend with the aesthetics of the surrounding Metro entry structures with granite flooring, wall tiling, new lighting and designer GFRC jalli works.

The subway has direct connectivity to the Government Estate underground Metro station concourse level and provides convenient access to the station for the benefit of public and passengers from Wallajah Road, Ellis Road, Blacker’s Road and Anna Salai.

The subway also connects to the iconic Khadi Bhavan and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate.

Adequate signages have also been installed at the entries and inside the subway to guide passengers to the Metro Station.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro's patronage after resumption of services has increased with both the Green and Blue Lines recording a flow of 65,038 passengers from September 7 to September 13. It is learnt that the QR coding tickets are also catching up with 2,357 passengers availing this facility.

Similarly, the average passenger flow in both the stretches is 16,363 passengers. The highest average passenger flow has been recorded at Chennai Airport (1,636 passengers a day) followed by Madras High Court (1092 passengers) and Meenambakkam Airport (1066 passengers).