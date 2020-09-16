STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Anna subway near Chennai Metro's Government Estate station opened after renovation

The subway which is one of the biggest in Chennai is located beneath the Arignar Anna statue

Published: 16th September 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro's patronage after resumption of services has increased (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna subway near the Chennai Metro Rail’s Government Estate underground Metro station has been renovated and opened on Wednesday for the benefit of public and passengers.

The subway which is one of the biggest in Chennai is located beneath the Arignar Anna statue. The subway has been renovated to blend with the aesthetics of the surrounding Metro entry structures with granite flooring, wall tiling, new lighting and designer GFRC jalli works.

The subway has direct connectivity to the Government Estate underground Metro station concourse level and provides convenient access to the station for the benefit of public and passengers from Wallajah Road, Ellis Road, Blacker’s Road and Anna Salai.

The subway also connects to the iconic Khadi Bhavan and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate.

Adequate signages have also been installed at the entries and inside the subway to guide passengers to the Metro Station.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro's patronage after resumption of services has increased with both the Green and Blue Lines recording a flow of 65,038 passengers from September 7 to September 13. It is learnt that the QR coding tickets are also catching up with 2,357 passengers availing this facility.

Similarly, the average passenger flow in both the stretches is 16,363 passengers. The highest average passenger flow has been recorded at Chennai Airport (1,636 passengers a day) followed by Madras High Court (1092 passengers) and Meenambakkam Airport (1066 passengers).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro Government Estate Anna subway
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp