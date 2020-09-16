Be a ‘chia’ leader

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiny, flat and ovular — chia seeds have a distinct gel-like texture. Native to Mexico, ‘chia’ in the Mayan languages translates to strength.

Published: 16th September 2020

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: Tiny, flat and ovular — chia seeds have a distinct gel-like texture. Native to Mexico, ‘chia’ in the Mayan languages translates to strength. The black or brown-coloured seeds are taken from chia plant called Salvia hispanica. This modern-day superfood is packed with fibre, proteins, antioxidants, and essential minerals. Hydrophilic in nature, these seeds absorb water when soaked for long hours.

R Pitchiah, clinical nutritionist, Fortis Malar Hospital, walks us through the benefits, nutrient content, and consumption of chia seeds. “The seeds are versatile as they can be consumed in many ways and at any time of the day. In the last few years, their health benefits have proven to be plenty,” says the nutritionist.

Protein power
Chia seeds are said to have an enormous protein content. Consuming them can increase protein intake
particularly in vegetarians. On average, the body requires 60-70 grams and this  can easily give 55-60 grams. It’s good for people who work out as it helps to prevent muscle wastage.

Antioxidants
High antioxidant content helps to fight free radicals, repair damaged cells and boosts immunity. It’s called a superfood because it has all nutrients. Good for the growth of skin, hair and nails.

Omega-3 fatty acids
High Omega-3 fatty acid content helps to reduce lowdensity lipoprotein and keeps blood pressure in
check. Diabetes, chronic illnesses and heart problems can be controlled.

Fibre
The rich soluble fibre content helps to improve gastrointestinal function. Increases digestion and
reduces constipation problems. Gut health can be improved.

Weight loss
Chia seeds can be soaked in water and consumed on empty stomach to reduce weight. The protein content
suppresses the appetite and controls the person’s eating habits. This helps to keep weight in check.

Minerals
From iron to calcium, the seeds contain an abundance of minerals. They take care of metabolism, bone health, heart health, & other bodily processes.

CONSUMPTION

  • One tbsp or three tsp (15 g) of chia seeds can be consumed per day.
  • Anybody can consume this seed.
  • It can be soaked and consumed with water and smoothies.
  • It can also be powdered and mixed with the dosa/ idli batter or chapati dough.
