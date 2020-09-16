Be a ‘chia’ leader

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiny, flat and ovular — chia seeds have a distinct gel-like texture. Native to Mexico, ‘chia’ in the Mayan languages translates to strength. The black or brown-coloured seeds are taken from chia plant called Salvia hispanica. This modern-day superfood is packed with fibre, proteins, antioxidants, and essential minerals. Hydrophilic in nature, these seeds absorb water when soaked for long hours.

R Pitchiah, clinical nutritionist, Fortis Malar Hospital, walks us through the benefits, nutrient content, and consumption of chia seeds. “The seeds are versatile as they can be consumed in many ways and at any time of the day. In the last few years, their health benefits have proven to be plenty,” says the nutritionist.

Protein power

Chia seeds are said to have an enormous protein content. Consuming them can increase protein intake

particularly in vegetarians. On average, the body requires 60-70 grams and this can easily give 55-60 grams. It’s good for people who work out as it helps to prevent muscle wastage.

Antioxidants

High antioxidant content helps to fight free radicals, repair damaged cells and boosts immunity. It’s called a superfood because it has all nutrients. Good for the growth of skin, hair and nails.

Omega-3 fatty acids

High Omega-3 fatty acid content helps to reduce lowdensity lipoprotein and keeps blood pressure in

check. Diabetes, chronic illnesses and heart problems can be controlled.

Fibre

The rich soluble fibre content helps to improve gastrointestinal function. Increases digestion and

reduces constipation problems. Gut health can be improved.

Weight loss

Chia seeds can be soaked in water and consumed on empty stomach to reduce weight. The protein content

suppresses the appetite and controls the person’s eating habits. This helps to keep weight in check.

Minerals

From iron to calcium, the seeds contain an abundance of minerals. They take care of metabolism, bone health, heart health, & other bodily processes.

CONSUMPTION