STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No CCTVs in police stations: Plea for action against DGP, Home Secy binned

The petition also sought High Court fix accountability for non-functioning or non-availability of recordings.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea by Chennai-based NGO ChangeIndia, to initiate contempt proceedings against the DGP and Home Secretary for failing to ensure installation and proper functioning of CCTVs at police stations and availability of the recordings, as directed by the High Court in 2015, was rejected by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court.

The petition also sought High Court fix accountability for non-functioning or non-availability of recordings. Even in the Sathankulam case, CCTV footage was not available or destroyed, it claimed.
The counsel also sought HC to direct the State to file a detailed report on measures adopted at various police stations.

Rejecting the plea, a Division Bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and  V Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that contempt proceedings cannot be initiated since the petition is moved based on information that is already available in public domain. “Only one instance of Sathankulam mentioned by the petitioner is not ample to initiate contempt proceedings,” observed HC.

However, the court agreed to hear a revised petition moved by the petitioner, which is already waiting to be numbered. According to petitioner A Narayanan, the HC in an order on April 24, 2015, based on a report filed by the Inspector General of Police wherein it was stated that CCTV installation at the remaining police stations in a phased manner will be set up within next five years.

The installation will include three cameras covering reception area, hall and lockups, recording facility will be available in DVR recorders, cameras will have night vision capabilities, uninterrupted power supply, recordings will be saved for future reference. However nothing much was implemented, it alleged.
The bench also observed that the entire issue has to be looked at seriously and requires examination of the entire measures adopted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp