Chennai likely to be home to Apple’s 2nd largest contract manufacturer

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Foxconn, Tamil Nadu is all set to attract Apple’s second largest contract manufacturer for iPhone, Pegatron. According to industry sources, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company is in talks with the state government to set up a manufacturing facility here.

“We want to attract all major electronics manufacturing companies. Talks are on with different companies, including Pegatron. However, it is too early to say anything on it right now,” N Muruganandam, Industry Secretary, Tamil Nadu, told TNIE.

Experts pointed out that it will be a win-win deal for Pegatron. Apart from benefits such as subsidy on land lease and capital, the company will have a support ecosystem and apt infrastructure as Foxconn already has a factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The state government’s incentives will be in addition to the ones offered by the Centre, sources said. Pegatron could not be reached for comments.

