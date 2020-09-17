Govt doctors issued memo for exiting from WhatsApp group

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors of Government Erode Medical College Hospital have been issued a memo for exiting an official WhatsApp group. They have been asked to give an explanation within three days. Speaking about the development on Wednesday, the hospital dean said the doctors had given an explanation and the issue had been resolved.

The memo was issued by the chief of the General Medicine Department, as the doctors allegedly left the group following an argument over posting them on Covid duty. The dean, R Mani, said, “Whatever the issue at hand, the doctors must have first discussed it with the heads of their department.

They should not have exited the group repeatedly when added back.” According to a government doctor, the in service -doctors joined duty in the hospital recently after finishing their post graduation. “They explained saying they left the group accidently as they are using a touch phone. But, it was not so,” said Dr Mani.

The memo said, “The following medical officers are instructed to give their explanation within three days regarding their exit from officials Whats App group of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, Erode, which is essential to communicate all official matters to respective individuals.” “This is not a group started for any entertainment.

It is an official group started for official communication. Now most of the meetings are happening online. Also any important discussion about a patient’s reports is also discussed on groups. I expect my subordinates to stay in the group so that I can convey certain things, as it is not possible to meet them as different people will be in different wards or elsewhere,” the dean said. “Now that they have given an explanation, the matter has been resolved.”