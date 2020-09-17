STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Govt doctors issued memo for exiting from WhatsApp group

The memo was issued by the chief of the General Medicine Department, as the doctors allegedly left the group following an argument over posting them on Covid duty.  

Published: 17th September 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

It was business as usual at the ever congested Ranganathan street in T Nagar on Wednesday | Martin Louis

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors of Government Erode Medical College Hospital have been issued a memo for exiting an official WhatsApp group. They have been asked to give an explanation within three days. Speaking about the development on Wednesday, the hospital dean said the doctors had given an explanation and the issue had been resolved.

The memo was issued by the chief of the General Medicine Department, as the doctors allegedly left the group following an argument over posting them on Covid duty. The dean, R Mani, said, “Whatever the issue at hand, the doctors must have first discussed it with the heads of their department.

They should not have exited the group repeatedly when added back.” According to a government doctor, the in service -doctors joined duty in the hospital recently after finishing their post graduation. “They explained saying they left the group accidently as they are using a touch phone. But, it was not so,” said Dr Mani.

The memo said, “The following medical officers are instructed to give their explanation within three days regarding their exit from officials Whats App group of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, Erode, which is essential to communicate all official matters to respective individuals.” “This is not a group started for any entertainment.

It is an official group started for official communication. Now most of the meetings are happening online. Also any important discussion about a patient’s reports is also discussed on groups. I expect my subordinates to stay in the group so that I can convey certain things, as it is not possible to meet them as different people will be in different wards or elsewhere,” the dean said. “Now that they have given an explanation, the matter has been resolved.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp group Doctors 
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp