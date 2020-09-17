Traders eagerly await reopening of Koyambedu foodgrain market in Chennai on September 18

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The hustle and bustle is back at the Koyambedu foodgrain market as traders are gearing up to sell their wares after a gap of four months when it reopens on Friday.

Shops were allowed to open on Thursday to carry out cleaning and clearing the old stock. Some of the traders were also seen carrying out last minute minor renovation work in anticipation of business once the market reopens.

"We have been struggling during the lockdown. Initially there was no business as officials even refused to let us transfer our wares. Later, they allowed us to take out some of the commodities after getting permission from the concerned officials," rued a foodgrain trader.

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

The loss is enormous, he said while refusing to give a proper figure. "It could run into several lakhs or even crores," he said.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu State president AM Vikramaraja, who was instrumental in holding talks to reopen the market, said that the traders are happy over the reopening of the market but the timings are a hitch.

The market has been allowed to open from 9am to 6pm. Vikaramaraja says that traders want the market to open from 3am so that once the vegetable market opens on September 28, it will be easy for vendors to buy both vegetables and foodgrains at a stretch thus boosting trade.

Similarly, traders are also opposing a clampdown on two-wheelers which are banned once the market starts operating. "The officials have allowed only four-wheelers. We will be raising the issue with them," said Vikaramaraja.

It is learnt that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority officials along with the member secretary will be visiting the market on Friday when traders will raise these issues.

Meanwhile, Vikaramaraja said that traders are also urging the government to reopen the wholesale fruit market on September 28. This comes as the Madras High Court directed the CMDA to consider reopening the wholesale fruit vending portion of the Koyambedu market.