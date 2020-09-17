STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vote for winged wonders

If all goes as planned, we might have the orange oakleaf or the yellow gorgon join the ranks of the Bengal tiger and the Indian peafowl by the end of October.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna peacock

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If all goes as planned, we might have the orange oakleaf or the yellow gorgon join the ranks of the Bengal tiger and the Indian peafowl by the end of October. Not in the wild, but immortalised by the rank of the national symbol — one for the butterfly. Thanks to the effort of 50 butterfly etymologists and enthusiasts who came together to propose the idea.

Orange oakleaf

“Butterflies are often considered an inspiration for various forms of art, fashion and eastern culture. Hence, the protection and conservation of this wonderful creature is extremely essential. We butterfly enthusiasts strongly feel that this blissful creature should get national representation.

With this strong and honest intent, several of us came together during the lockdown for a few rounds of discussion and have listed down the criteria for nominating a national butterfly for India,” says Divakar Thombre, naturalist, author and one among the 50 people who have narrowed down the search from the country’s 1,312 species to seven.

Now, it is up to the general public to choose the one. “Our national animal, bird, flower and tree have been chosen by our government. It hasn’t been a fair representation of the people’s choice. We wanted our national butterfly to be chosen by the public and hence opened the choice to them,” says Divakar. The initiative of a core team of 14 butterfly enthusiasts, including Krushnamegh Kunte and Isaac Kehimkar, will send the top three from the poll as options to the Central government.

GUIDELINES

  1. The butterfly should have cultural, ecological and conservational significance for the nation, as well as internationally.
  2. The butterfly should be charismatic.
  3. The butterfly should have an inherently attractive biological aspect that is engaging to the public.
  4. The butterfly should be easily identified, observed and remembered.
  5. The species should not have multiple forms.
  6. The butterfly caterpillars should not be harmful or a pest.
  7. The butterfly should not be too commonplace.
  8. Avoid species that are already designated as a State Butterfly.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp