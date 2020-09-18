14,633 street vendors got relief amount: Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has disbursed monetary assistance to 14,633 street vendors in the city so far. In a statement on Thursday, the civic body said that based on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s order that each street vendor would be given Rs 1,000 two times as monetary assistance during the lockdown, it disbursed the amount to 14,633 street vendors who had furnished their details.

For these vendors, a third round of assistance would be disbursed soon, the statement said. In total, 27,195 street vendors have registered with the city corporation. Those street vendors who have not received the earlier rounds of relief may contact their respective zonal offices for details.