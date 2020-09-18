Anna Adarsh to hold webinar on business dynamics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The department of Corporate Secretaryship, Anna Adarsh College for Women, will conduct an international webinar on “Business Dynamics 2020-2021” and release the 16th edition of their annual student journal at 9:15 am on Saturday, said a statement from the college.

The journal shall be issued digitally this year. The programme will be broadcast live on YouTube.

The annual report of the college will also be read and R Shanthi, college principal, will deliver the welcome address during the webinar.