Korean civil society donates 1 lakh masks 

The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India, a release stated.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:17 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea has donated one lakh health masks for free distribution through Srinivasan Services Trust, the social services arm of TVS Motor Company, to aid India’s fight against Covid pandemic.

The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India, a release stated. The consignment worth 150 Million Korean Won was handed over to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, and Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust. The masks will be distributed to local communities across the country.

Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said the cooperation at civil society level clearly showed how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and the challenge of the virus can be overcome by standing together, the release added.

