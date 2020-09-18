STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Koyambedu foodgrains market reopens today

The market will stay open from 9 am to 6 pm, while traders want it to open from 3 am; traders are also pitching in for opening of the wholesale fruit market on September 28

Published: 18th September 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shops at the market were allowed to open on Thursday to carry out cleaning work and to clear all the old stock | r satish babu

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The hustle and bustle is back at Koyambedu foodgrains market as traders are gearing up to resume business after a gap of four months from Friday. Shops were allowed to open on Thursday to carry out cleaning work and clear the old stock. Some traders were also seen carrying out last-minute minor renovation works in anticipation of business once the market reopens.

“We have been struggling during the lockdown. Initially, there was no business as officials refused us to even transfer the wares. Later, they allowed us to take out some of the commodities after getting permission from the officials concerned,” a foodgrain trader said. The loss is enormous, he said, while refusing to give a proper figure. “It could run into several lakhs or even crores,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu State president AM Vikramaraja, who was instrumental in holding talks to reopen the market, said the traders are happy over the reopening of the market, but the timing is a hitch.

The market has been allowed to stay open from 9 am to 6 pm. According to Vikaramaraja, traders want the market to remain open from 3 am so that once the vegetable market opens on September 28, it will be easy for the vendors to buy both vegetables and foodgrains at a stretch, thus boosting the trade. Similarly, traders are also opposing a clamp on two-wheelers which are now banned once the market starts operating. “The officials have allowed only four-wheelers.

We will be taking up the issue with the officials,” said Vikaramaraja. It is learnt that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority officials, along with the member secretary, will be visiting the market on Friday where traders will raise these issues. Meanwhile, traders are also pitching in for the opening of the wholesale fruit market on September 28. Vikaramaraja said traders are urging the government to reopen the wholesale fruit market from the said date.  This also comes as the Madras High Court has directed the CMDA to consider reopening the wholesale fruit vending portion of the Koyambedu market.

‘Huge loss incurred’
A foodgrain trader says that initially during the lockdown, there was no business as officials did not allow them to even transfer the wares. Later, the traders were allowed to take out some goods after getting permission. The loss incurred could run into lakhs or even crores of rupees, he rues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koyambedu
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp