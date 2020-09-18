STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man with severe lung disease saved

After a couple of weeks, his blood oxygen levels continued to drop below the critical level and he was referred to Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital.

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at a private hospital saved the life of a 58-year-old man from Chennai who developed respiratory failure post Covid-19 by putting him on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support.

According to a press release from the Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital, the patient tested positive for Covid in July. The patient did not have any comorbidities. He underwent treatment for severe Covid in another hospital for 14 days and he was discharged after RT PCR negative.

After a couple of weeks, his blood oxygen levels continued to drop below the critical level and he was referred to Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital. Despite the conventional measures, the patient’s oxygen levels did not improve. The doctors decided to put him on ECMO support as it was the last option. On the 18th day of ECMO, the patient was weaned from ECMO after his lungs started showing improvement. The patient was subsequently weaned off from ventilator support and is now on minimal oxygen support.

