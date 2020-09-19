STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fake call centre busted, five including kingpin arrested

Gang employed six juvenile girls to make calls and collect details of victims

Published: 19th September 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

The fake call centre that was busted by the city police on Friday | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the phrase, “hidden in plain sight” goes, a fake call centre at the heart of Namakkal town, has been busted by the city police on Friday. The police also arrested five people, including the kingpin who ran the centre, conning people across the State to the tune of few crores of rupees over the past few years. The arrested — M Kumaresan (28), his associates P Vivekanandan (41), G Gayathri (20), C Ranjitha (25) and T Subathra (21) — have been brought to Chennai.

According to the police, the gang used online gaming platforms to conceal the money flow. The gang has also employed six juvenile girls, with a monthly salary, to make calls and collect personal details of the victims. The juveniles were arrested and released on station bail. The police said they uncovered the racket while investigating a case filed by one Karupaiah from Perungudi, who was conned of `20,000, with a false promise of offering a loan for Rs 2 lakh. He had lodged a complaint at the Adyar Cyber Crime police on September 9.

“Karupaiah received a call and his bank account was emptied on April 8. Since the recovery of the amount is difficult, we traced the mobile number and found it to be located in Namakkal. We immediately formed a six-member team and sent them to nab the person,” said Sub Inspector Maharaja, attached to Adyar Cyber Crime. “The team was shocked to find that it was not just one person, and that the fraudsters were running a call centre,” he added.

The centre was an exact replica of a typical call centre - with air conditioners, separate cabins and motivational quotes on walls. The police said the mastermind, Kumaresan, had been running the centre for the past three years, and no one suspected anything fraudulent. Speaking about their modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Adyar), V Vikraman said, “They would collect all personal details of the victims and start a bank account in the victim’s name.

In the process, the gang would ask for an OTP and swindle all the money in their accounts and transfer it to the temporarily created account. This would confuse bank officials when the victims approach them for their money, because the accounts are on the victims’ names.” Later, the gang would transfer the money for online games. Transferring the money to the game application would mask account details of the fraudster, and after he is done playing a game, he would retrieve the money to his bank account, Vikraman added. “While the Cyber Crime Wing is efficient to curb fraudster activities, we ask the public to stay vigil and avoid sharing personal details to strangers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp