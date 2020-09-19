STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyambedu unlocked but business not as usual

On the fifth of May, farmers and vegetable vendors of Chennai and its neighbours woke up to grim news.

Koyambedu

Truckloads of goods leaving the market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the fifth of May, farmers and vegetable vendors of Chennai and its neighbours woke up to grim news. The Koyambedu wholesale market, which is one of Asia’s largest wholesale vegetable markets, had to be shuttered down after the government declared it as a super spreader. Hundreds of coronavirus cases were traced to this cluster, leaving traders high and dry.

Godowns are stocked, workers
segregate products

After four months, on Friday, the market reopened to loud crackers, vibrant kolams, and a few vendors. Sporting a fresh coat of paint and a cleaner look— a muchneeded departure from the earlier decrepit form — shops were unlocked and owners resumed business — only this time, wearing masks, gloves, and ensuring temperature check protocols were followed. TNIE lensman R Satish Babu captures these sights of relief.

