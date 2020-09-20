STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman robbed of gold chain by auto co-passenger, pushed out of vehicle

The woman and the autorickshaw driver were nabbed by the public after a chase. The victim Savithri, 45, from Pammal is working as a teacher at a government school in Urapakkam.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old government school teacher was pushed out of a moving share autorickshaw by a co-passenger who robbed her of her gold chain near Pammal on Friday.

The woman and the autorickshaw driver were nabbed by the public after a chase. The victim Savithri, 45, from Pammal is working as a teacher at a government school in Urapakkam.

“On Friday she boarded a share auto rickshaw in Pammal and was travelling towards Pallavaram. There was another woman seated inside, who while on the Pammal main road, snatched the 7.5-sovereign gold chain of Savithri,” said a police officer. As Savithri fought back, the woman assaulted and kicked her out of the vehicle which moved on without stopping.

She was dragged for about a hundred meters and sustained injuries.  

Some onlookers chased the auto and managed to intercept it near Pallavaram. The public handed them over to Shankar Nagar police. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai crime
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp