Chennai woman robbed of gold chain by auto co-passenger, pushed out of vehicle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old government school teacher was pushed out of a moving share autorickshaw by a co-passenger who robbed her of her gold chain near Pammal on Friday.

The woman and the autorickshaw driver were nabbed by the public after a chase. The victim Savithri, 45, from Pammal is working as a teacher at a government school in Urapakkam.

“On Friday she boarded a share auto rickshaw in Pammal and was travelling towards Pallavaram. There was another woman seated inside, who while on the Pammal main road, snatched the 7.5-sovereign gold chain of Savithri,” said a police officer. As Savithri fought back, the woman assaulted and kicked her out of the vehicle which moved on without stopping.

She was dragged for about a hundred meters and sustained injuries.

Some onlookers chased the auto and managed to intercept it near Pallavaram. The public handed them over to Shankar Nagar police.

