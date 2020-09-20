STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recovered man, wife end lives over frequent quarrels

The man worked as a quality manager at a chemical firm in Perumbakkam while his wife was employed as manager at a finance firm in Kilpauk.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple ended their life in West Mambalam on Friday over alleged quarrels between them since the husband tested Covid-19 positive two months ago. The deceased Manikandan (35) and Radhika (29) had been married for 10 months.

The man worked as a quality manager at a chemical firm in Perumbakkam while his wife was employed as manager at a finance firm in Kilpauk. "Manikandan had tested positive two months ago and recovered completely. However, there had been quarrels between the couple ever since.

On Friday Manikandan called Radhika over phone, but since the latter did not answer, he grew suspicious,” said a police officer. Later, the landlord found that Radhika killed herself and informed the police. Meanwhile, Manikandan also came home and killed himself.

(If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

