Darasuram’s exquisite Chola temple

One of the most beautiful architectural creations of the Chola dynasty in stone is the 12th century Airavatesvara temple, dedicated to God Siva in Darasuram, near Kumbakonam.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: One of the most beautiful architectural creations of the Chola dynasty in stone is the 12th century Airavatesvara temple, dedicated to God Siva in Darasuram, near Kumbakonam. The Linga enshrined in this temple was originally called Rajarajeshvaram Udaiyar as it was built during the reign of the Chola emperor Rajaraja II (1146-1173 AD). Goddess Parvati is worshipped in an adjacent shrine as Deivanayaki Amman.

The most eye-catching feature is the chariot-shaped hall called Rajagambhira mandapa which has intricately carved wheels with spokes and hubs, with beautifully decorated horses pulling it. It precedes the world-famous 13th century chariot-shaped Konark temple in Odisha by almost a century. The pillars and ceiling of this mandapa have minute carvings of Siva, Parvati, Ganesa and a host of other deities, and also of dancers in different poses and musicians playing on various instruments.

The vimana, or the main portion of the temple in which is the central sanctum-sanctorum, rises to a height of approximately 25 metres and is completely constructed of granite. There are sculptures of exquisite workmanship galore in this temple of the various manifestations of Siva such as Lingodhbhava- murti, Dakshinamurti, Ardhanarishvara, Sarabeshvara, Martanda Bhairava, Kankalamurti, Kalantaka and Tripurantakamurti. Many episodes from Saivite tradition like Ravana lifting Mount Kailasa with Siva and Parvati seated on top, and Siva’s fury vented on Manmatha are graphically depicted.

A unique feature is the miniature stone sculptures of the 63 Tamil Saivite saints or Nayanmars with the name of each inscribed below. Also seen in this temple are the small images of 108 Sivacharyas in a row with their names etched below each of the sculptures. This temple is under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India. Along with the Siva temples of the Chola era in Thanjavur and Gangaikondacholapuram, the Darasuram temple too was inscribed in the World Heritage List by UNESCO as ‘Great Living Chola Temples’.

Original name
The Linga enshrined in this temple was originally called Rajarajeshvaram Udaiyar

Unique feature
The front mandapa is chariot-shaped

Rare carvings
Sculptures of the 63 Nayanmars are seen here

CHITHRA MADHAVAN
cityexpresschn@gmail.com
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

