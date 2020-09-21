STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stolen memories and many broken hearts ...

Ahead of International Alzheimer’s Day, here is an aide-memoire by an elderly patient’s son

Published: 21st September 2020

ILLUSTRATION TAPAS RANJAN

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My mother reads the same book every day. In fact she doesn’t know it has been the same book for a while, said MS Chandrasekaran. His 84-year-old mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. While the possibility of cure is less, psychologists and doctors tell Express early diagnosis and long-term care management is crucial to slow disease progression, ahead of International Alzheimer’s Day on Monday.

“After my father died in 2006, my mother was very independent. She used to travel alone in public transport,” said Chandrasekaran, adding that there were sudden changes in her behaviour.

“ I took her to a geriatric doctor in 2015. She was asked to draw a clock that is showing three o’clock and she couldn’t. He showed some objects like pen, pencil, etc and asked her to recollect but she could not tell correctly. She was diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s,” he said.

Prevalence and cause
Chandrasekaran’s mother is among the 3-5 per cent of people over the age of 60, who develop dementia. Epidemiological surveys have shown that there are five million Indians with dementia and Alzheimer’s, a major cause for the same, says Dr Suvarna Alladi, professor of neurology at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). Dr Priya Thomas, a faculty of the Psychiatric Social Work at NIMHANS said memory loss due to vitamin or other deficiencies can be reversed if early intervention is sought.

Institutional care
Activity scheduling, keeping the elderly intellectually stimulated and providing social engagement can slow disease progression, said Dr Thomas. There are four major types of care programmes available - institutional or residential care centres, respite care centres for a limited number of days, day care centres for assistance during the day time and homebased care.

While there are few government-run institutions, “There are many old-age homes that take dementia patients without knowing how exactly to manage care,” said Saaduya Hurzuk, a psychologist and an early career researcher with Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI). Stating that only 10 per cent of those with dementia gets proper diagnosis and care, she added that even the available care is very expensive.

Long-term care
Early diagnosis and ridding stigma is the key to long-term care, says Vasundharaa S Nair, Senior Research Fellow, NIMHANS. “Before I started working on dementia, I myself had a lot of myths and misconceptions. Many caregivers feel stigmatised and people do not seek help because of this. Even after diagnosis patients and their caregivers continue to be in denial” she said. Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Consultant Neurophysiology and Neurology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai said that it is important to find support groups and care centres so that both patients and caregivers do not feel lonely.

