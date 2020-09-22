A new online grocery store comes to town

CHENNAI: Daily locally is a unique online grocery store by city-based TOVO group of companies that focuses on sourcing produce from the local farmers & manufacturers daily to support the local economy at the same time ensure quality organic products for their customers. Order before 12 am and get your products delivered before 12 noon! All products are free from preservatives and adulteration. Vegetables are sourced from Mahabalipuram, and fruits are sourced from in and around Chennai. Orders can be placed on the Android / IOS application available to download. For details, call: 8939904769 or visit: www.dailylocally.in
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Section 144 imposed till November 4 in municipal limits of Mathura city
Bihar polls amid COVID-19: EC to take decision in next few days to visit state, says CEC Sunil Arora
Terror incidents, stone pelting, killings in J-K decreased after abrogation of Article 370: Centre
Four UNSC permanent members support India's bid for permanent seat: Government
Andhra Pradesh files special leave petition in Supreme Court against HC's media gag order
Two terror suspects arrested at Trivandrum airport; one allegedly involved in 2008 Bengaluru blast