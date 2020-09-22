A new online grocery store comes to town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daily locally is a unique online grocery store by city-based TOVO group of companies that focuses on sourcing produce from the local farmers & manufacturers daily to support the local economy at the same time ensure quality organic products for their customers. Order before 12 am and get your products delivered before 12 noon! All products are free from preservatives and adulteration. Vegetables are sourced from Mahabalipuram, and fruits are sourced from in and around Chennai. Orders can be placed on the Android / IOS application available to download. For details, call: 8939904769 or visit: www.dailylocally.in