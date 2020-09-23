STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases in all zones except Alandur below 10%

Officials say no need to worry as cases stable, no particular hotspots

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:05 AM

Maintaining no social distancing, people crowd near a juice shop at Saligram on Tuesday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of active cases in all corporation zones but Alandur has fallen below 10 per cent. While Alandur has 654 active cases (11 per cent), another southern zone Perungudi comes second with 464 cases (9 per cent) as on Monday.

The officials, however, say there is no cause for concern as the cases have been stable and there are no particular hotspots. “We have not seen any unusual spike in cases and have been seeing average of 40 cases daily,” said an official. 

Alandur zone has a population of around 2.5 lakh, of which nearly 38,000 are over the age of 60. “Initially, numbers were large in divisions 156 (Mugalivakkam) and 167 (Nanganallur). After focusing on these areas for one week now, cases have been controlled. Areas like Meenambakkam too, which initially saw a surge, are witnessing a fall in active cases,” said the official. 

She further said the rise in active cases could also be because of delay in reporting the numbers. “At times, positive cases of two consecutive days are reported at once. That could also be the reason why the active case rate is high. However, the civic body is taking all the measures.

There is no need for public to panic.” Also, the city corporation is taking measures to track people arriving after the lockdown and those who vacated and left the area. The Guindy industrial zone which is located in Alandur has reopened recently and the officials said they’re ensuring no new clusters are formed.
 

