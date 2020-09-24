STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head constable transferred to control room for nexus with criminals in Chennai

Days after being rewarded by city police commissioner, a head constable has been transferred to the control room for his alleged nexus with criminals. 

Published: 24th September 2020

Police

By Express News Service

 

Head constable Malaimathi Vijayan attached to R K Nagar police station was a part of a special team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Julius Caesar that busted a gutka racket and seized around 3,000 tonnes of contraband from a warehouse in Kodungaiyur on September 13 and on the next day Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal rewarded the team.

However, on September 18, the Joint Commissioner of Police, North, V Balakrishnan transferred Vijayan to the control room. Speaking to Express, a senior police officer, said that there were reports suggesting that he was involved with criminal elements in the city. After conducting an inquiry and confirming the allegations, the senior police officer ordered his transfer as part of departmental inquiry.

Rewarded recently


