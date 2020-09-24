Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan granted 30-day parole by Madras High Court

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan.

The two-member bench of justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan passed the order on the plea moved by T Arputham, the mother of the convict.

According to the petitioner, Perarivalan's prevailing health condition is at risk as many of his fellow jail inmates were testing positive for COVID-19. Arputham sought 90-day parole for his treatment given his health complications.

The court in its order observed, "Due to multiple co-morbid illnesses being suffered by the petitioner's son, lack of treatment for him at the Government General Hospital as well as Stanley Medical College Hospital due to the pandemic situation and the ripe age and illness of the parents of the convict, who is away from them for the past 29 years, it is appropriate to direct the government to grant 30 days leave to the petitioner by relaxing certain rules."

The court also put forth certain conditions, saying the escort police shall submit a daily report to the Additional Director General of Police or the Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai, on Perarivalan.

During the hearing, the court sought information on the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency constituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the assassination. However, the court in its order observed that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and hence it refrains from making any observation.

R Prabhavathi, the Additional Public Prosecutor, argued during the hearing that the state had rejected the plea because Perarivalan was not eligible to take ordinary leave under the prison rules.

However, the division bench granted the plea saying that the state can grant parole by relaxing certain state prison rules on the grounds of Perarivalan's serious health condition.

The court granting the parole also said the prisoner shall surrender himself to the Superintendent of Prisons at Central Prison, Vellore, on expiry of the leave.