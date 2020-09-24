TN artistes unite online to raise funds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent COVID-19 pandemic has suspended and changed our economy in ways that are unpredictable and continuing to evolve. In response to a world in the grips of a pandemic, artistes, and art in general, are doing what they have always done — remind us that we are in this together. Utilising art as a face, artistes across Tamil Nadu crowdfunded on Milaap to support various causes.

Pianist Anil Srinivasan came forward to curate the #playitforward campaign featuring 11 days of online performances as a star-studded effort to raise funds for the migrant labourers. Artists and donors from across the globe raised 10 lakhs in just 13 days.

Speaking about the journey with Milaap, he said, “Milaap has been outstanding in their support for all my fundraisers — prompt, transparent, efficient and always responsive.” Gayathri Suryanarayanan, founder of Samarpana — a Chennai-based NGO for arts and wellbeing, said, “It was actually quite overwhelming to see so many people coming forward and donating.

After identifying 50 people who have health issues with limited access to medicines, funds between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500 have been transferred. This is said to have been of a great help to many.” Many artistes have sought online crowdfunding platforms because it reduces the barriers of distance, possibly flattening the world of funding, as artistes and creators can reach potential supporters outside of their local area.

Aditi Punetha, pastry chef and founder of Baker on the Hill, says, “The pandemic has brought more people online, I wanted to spread some cheer with interesting and informative conversations with popular, inspiring people from different walks of life. Also, being an animal lover, I wanted to use this opportunity to bring the plight of voiceless animals. I conducted Instagram live sessions with bakers, food bloggers and entrepreneurs. As a result, my viewers got to interact with people that inspired them while being made aware of the impact their donations could have on the lives of animals.”