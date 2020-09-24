STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Urgent C-section on Covid patient saves life of baby

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital performed an emergency C-section on a Covid-19 woman and saved her pre-term baby, on Wednesday.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital performed an emergency C-section on a Covid-19 woman and saved her pre-term baby, on Wednesday. A press release from the hospital said that the woman tested positive on August 17 and was admitted to the hospital on August 21 with breathlessness and discomfort.

Shortly after admission, the woman who was in the 28th week of pregnancy required ventilator support as the blood oxygen levels dropped. Generally in cases of extreme hypoxia, doctors place patients in a prone position, but in this case this option was ruled out as she was pregnant.

Despite the situation being risky as the baby’s lungs not yet fully developed, doctors recommended a C-section. After the operation, the baby was shifted to the neonatal ICU and the mother was taken to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. In a weeks’ time the mother gradually improved and was out of ICU and ventilator. After she recovered from Covid-19, the woman was allowed to feed her baby, the release said.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C-section COVID 19
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp