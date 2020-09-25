36-year-old hacked to death in studio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was hacked to death inside his photo studio in Tiruvallur on Wednesday evening. The deceased, identified as Dineshkumar of Kakkalur, was running a studio at Putlur Salai, said police.

“Around 4 pm, a four-member gang reached the studio on bikes and attacked him with machetes before fleeing,” said a police officer. Dineshkumar died on the spot. Preliminary investigation by Tiruvallur Taluk police revealed that Dineshkumar had separated from his wife and children eight months ago. Police suspected he could have been murdered due to an affair.