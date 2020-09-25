STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing parents’ wrath, teen kills self

Fearing parents’ wrath for damaging the TV set, a 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Kundrathur on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fearing parents’ wrath for damaging the TV set, a 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Kundrathur on Tuesday. The boy identified as Brightsham was a Class 9 student. He was at home with his sister at the time of the incident while the parents - Vadivel, a employee in a car manufacturing unit in Irungattukottai and Kavita, an employee in a private bank - were at work.

“The incident took place when Brightsham and his younger sister were playing. A quarrel broke out between the siblings during which Brishtsham allegedly damaged the TV,” said a police officer. Fearing being yelled at by his parents, he locked himself up in a room and took the extreme step, said the police. Kavitha who reached home by 3.30 pm found the girl sobbing outside the house.

She told her mother that Brightsham locked himself up in the room. They broke open the room and found Brightsham dead. On information, Kundrathur police retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

