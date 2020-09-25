STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

'Irreparable loss': Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister condole death of SPB

One could never fill the vacuum left by Balasubrahmanyam and his songs would continue to linger in our ears forever, said Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami

Published: 25th September 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam, SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of political parties have condoled the demise of veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

"The sad demise of Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam, a musician, playback singer, music director, actor and a film producer fills me with shock and profound grief.  He was a nice gentleman, who spent his life for the music and playback singing.  His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India and particularly to all music lovers across the globe. We all will miss his magical golden voice," the Governor said in his condolence message.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said born on Telugu soil, Balasubrahmanyam rose to great heights in Tamil Nadu. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late singer and to his fans.

GALLERY | 40,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Expressing deep grief over the demise the SPB, the Chief Minister recalled his contribution to the music world: "Former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran when he was at his peak in the Tamil film industry gave the opportunity to Balasubrahmanyam to render the hit song "Aayiram Nilavae Vaa" in his film."

The CM said he also rendered a song in praise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides, he entered into the Guinness book of world records for rendering the highest number of songs and is also a multifaceted personality being a singer, actor, music director etc. One could never fill the vacuum left by Balasubrahmanyam and his songs would continue to linger in our ears forever, added Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam, in his message, recalled that Balasubrahmanyam rendered songs in four languages and won many national awards. He also created a record by recording over 15 songs in a single day. Besides, he also acted in over 70 films and ruled the film industry for around five decades.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam Banwarilal Purohit Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The real break for the singer only came in 1969, when veteran Tamil actor and former CM MG Ramachandran (MGR) wanted him to sing in his movie 'Adimaipenn'. It was a rare opportunity since SPB was not known at that point. The song was 'Aayiram Nilave Vaa' (Come, 1000 moons) and it was a big hit. (Photo | EPS)
Rest in Peace: Goodbye to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp