'Irreparable loss': Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister condole death of SPB

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of political parties have condoled the demise of veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

"The sad demise of Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam, a musician, playback singer, music director, actor and a film producer fills me with shock and profound grief. He was a nice gentleman, who spent his life for the music and playback singing. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India and particularly to all music lovers across the globe. We all will miss his magical golden voice," the Governor said in his condolence message.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said born on Telugu soil, Balasubrahmanyam rose to great heights in Tamil Nadu. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late singer and to his fans.

Expressing deep grief over the demise the SPB, the Chief Minister recalled his contribution to the music world: "Former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran when he was at his peak in the Tamil film industry gave the opportunity to Balasubrahmanyam to render the hit song "Aayiram Nilavae Vaa" in his film."

The CM said he also rendered a song in praise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides, he entered into the Guinness book of world records for rendering the highest number of songs and is also a multifaceted personality being a singer, actor, music director etc. One could never fill the vacuum left by Balasubrahmanyam and his songs would continue to linger in our ears forever, added Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam, in his message, recalled that Balasubrahmanyam rendered songs in four languages and won many national awards. He also created a record by recording over 15 songs in a single day. Besides, he also acted in over 70 films and ruled the film industry for around five decades.