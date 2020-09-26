Chennai to be fourth gateway for Air France

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will be the fourth gateway of Air France as the airline expands its Indian network to include the state capital with thrice weekly direct services to Paris Charles de Gaulle starting October 26.

Interestingly, Air France had planned to launch the service in June but it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently the airline operates flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 seats (30 in business, 21 in premium economy and 228 in economy class).

The airline will operate thrice a week ( Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) at Chennai Airport, according to a tweet by Chennai Airport.