STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to be fourth gateway for Air France

Interestingly, Air France had planned to launch the service in June but it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Published: 26th September 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air France (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will be the fourth gateway of Air France as the airline expands its Indian network to include the state capital with thrice weekly direct services to Paris Charles de Gaulle starting October 26.

Interestingly, Air France had planned to launch the service in June but it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Currently the airline operates flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

These flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 seats (30 in business, 21 in premium economy and 228 in economy class).

The airline will operate thrice a week ( Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) at Chennai Airport, according to a tweet by Chennai Airport.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Air France Chennai airport
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp