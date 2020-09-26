STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Strife over pay back, youth pushed to death

Argument between him and tenant soon turned into fist fight and led to the mishap

Published: 26th September 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth who was pushed from the second floor of building by a woman and her son, in Arumbakkam, succumbed to injuries on Thursday evening. According to the police, Kuppusamy of Thiruvengada Krishna Nagar in Arumbakkam owns a two-storey building, which he had leased. He lived with his son, Sriram, a second year BCom student.

Kuppusamy had leased out the first floor of his house to one Raja for Rs 5 lakh, said a police officer. Raja lived there with his son Shankar (20) and wife Banu (48). According to the police, Kuppusamy had taken Rs 2 lakh as debt from Raja. In the meantime, the housing lease got over. Kuppusamy neither paid the lease amount nor returned the money he received as debt, added the police. This led to frequent quarrels. 

Recently, the second floor tenant vacated and Raja locked the house and told Kuppusamy that the house belongs to them until he pays the money back, said a police officer. On Thursday, Sriram went to the second floor to break open the lock. On seeing him, Shankar and his mother Banu followed suit. Raja was out at the time.

"A argument broke out between the youth and soon turned into a fist fight. In the melee, Shankar and his Banu pushed Sriram from the corridor of the second floor. Sriram who suffered grievous head injuries was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed at around 6 pm," said the police. Arumbakkam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem and Shankar and Banu were arrested on charges of murder. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

Clarification
A report in Chennai edition of The New Indian Express, 'Demolish Olive Beach bungalows by Saturday', dated September 25, made a reference to demolition of five bungalows at Olive Beach in Muttukadu. This was following a Madras High Court order dated August 14, 2020, and not after an expose carried in the previous day's edition, titled, Swanky bungalows rising high along ECR coastline.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp