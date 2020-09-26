Strife over pay back, youth pushed to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth who was pushed from the second floor of building by a woman and her son, in Arumbakkam, succumbed to injuries on Thursday evening. According to the police, Kuppusamy of Thiruvengada Krishna Nagar in Arumbakkam owns a two-storey building, which he had leased. He lived with his son, Sriram, a second year BCom student.

Kuppusamy had leased out the first floor of his house to one Raja for Rs 5 lakh, said a police officer. Raja lived there with his son Shankar (20) and wife Banu (48). According to the police, Kuppusamy had taken Rs 2 lakh as debt from Raja. In the meantime, the housing lease got over. Kuppusamy neither paid the lease amount nor returned the money he received as debt, added the police. This led to frequent quarrels.

Recently, the second floor tenant vacated and Raja locked the house and told Kuppusamy that the house belongs to them until he pays the money back, said a police officer. On Thursday, Sriram went to the second floor to break open the lock. On seeing him, Shankar and his mother Banu followed suit. Raja was out at the time.

"A argument broke out between the youth and soon turned into a fist fight. In the melee, Shankar and his Banu pushed Sriram from the corridor of the second floor. Sriram who suffered grievous head injuries was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed at around 6 pm," said the police. Arumbakkam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem and Shankar and Banu were arrested on charges of murder. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

Clarification

A report in Chennai edition of The New Indian Express, 'Demolish Olive Beach bungalows by Saturday', dated September 25, made a reference to demolition of five bungalows at Olive Beach in Muttukadu. This was following a Madras High Court order dated August 14, 2020, and not after an expose carried in the previous day's edition, titled, Swanky bungalows rising high along ECR coastline.