Will miss SPB's melodious voice: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali condoled the demise of SP Balasubramanyam and said the legendary singer will be remembered for long.

“He was a simple person and a talented personality, who has worked with several great musicians and artists. He was a genuine human being, who respected all religions, languages, cultures, traditions and practices of our country. He was well known to the Arcot family.

The melodious voice will be missed but his songs will be played over and over, for a long time to come. It will be difficult to fill up the vacuum left by SPB,” Arcot Prince said in his condolence message. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. “I pray to the Almighty Allah to rest SPB’s soul in peace,” he added.