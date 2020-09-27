IIT-M webinars to mark Gandhi Jayanti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) announced to conduct webinar series on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. These webinars, which will start on October 1, would be part of the ‘SIDDHI’ fortnightly webinar series.

The ‘SIDDHI’ (Self-reliant India: Discussions and Dialogues for Humane Innovations) webinar series will focus on socially relevant technologies, technology for self-reliance and technology and rural development, said a statement from the institute.

The first session will discuss universal health coverage in India at 6.30pm on October 1. Those interested can register by clicking on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c-EfrYOMQmeTRHa27US6xA

ONGC’S CSR aid to Madras varsity

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve the academic environment in Madras University, ONGC - Cauvery Basin, Chennai, helped modernise the classrooms of Applied Geology department. According to a release, a financial support of `9.61 lakh was provided to the Department of Applied Geology, University of Madras, Guindy Campus, as part of its CSR initiative.