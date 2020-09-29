Chennai Metro installs foot-operated lift mechanism in all 32 stations to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide a safe journey for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chennai Metro Rail has installed a foot-operated lift mechanism in all stations. It has also installed foot-operated buttons for taps in all restrooms.

After studying various contactless options for the safe use of its elevators, CMRL has come up with an ingenious way to avoid and minimize hand contact with the elevator buttons by providing a foot-operated lift mechanism to reduce the virus spread and ensure safety of users, according to a release.

This foot-operated mechanism is a one-of-a-kind prototype and CMRL is the first Metro Rail in India to implement this mechanism, initially in its administration building at Koyambedu during May 2020 on a trial basis.

Based on the positive impact, CMRL has installed the foot-operated lift mechanism in all 32 Metro stations.

Similarly, Chennai Metro has installed foot-operated buttons for taps in all 190 restrooms at all stations to encourage contactless usage for the safety of passengers, the release added.