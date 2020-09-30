STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Advocate moves Madras HC against removal of 'thali' and 'metti' during NEET exams

When examination halls are fitted with CCTV cameras and invigilators are always present to ensure the proper conduct of the exams, there is no necessity for such frisking, said the petition

Published: 30th September 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

NEET exam hall

Medical aspirants and their parents waiting outside a NEET examination hall in Chennai. (File photo | Express)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India from forcing the removal of sacred ornaments such as 'thali' and 'metti' of candidates who are taking part in the NEET. The petitioner stated that the rules are in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The petitioner said, "According to Hindu customs, it should be removed only after the death of the husband. That is the reason even in all international airports all over the world, 'thali' is not required to be removed during the security check as it is a religious symbol for the sacramental bond."

In the name of ensuring fairness in the examination, the students are put to all kinds of stress due to the dress they wear, said S Aravind Raj.

When examination halls are fitted with CCTV cameras and invigilators are always present to ensure the proper conduct of the exams, there is no necessity for such frisking, said the petition.

Chapter 8 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2020 relating to wearing of metal or ornaments is in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Hence it is liable to be declared as unconstitutional and unreasonable, he added.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Thaali Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Not enough evidence to suggest Babri demolition was pre-planned: Court acquits all accused
Cinema wale Babu: Chattisgarh teacher conducts 'mohalla' classes, shows cartoons
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp