Advocate moves Madras HC against removal of 'thali' and 'metti' during NEET exams

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate has moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the National Testing Agency and Medical Council of India from forcing the removal of sacred ornaments such as 'thali' and 'metti' of candidates who are taking part in the NEET. The petitioner stated that the rules are in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The petitioner said, "According to Hindu customs, it should be removed only after the death of the husband. That is the reason even in all international airports all over the world, 'thali' is not required to be removed during the security check as it is a religious symbol for the sacramental bond."

In the name of ensuring fairness in the examination, the students are put to all kinds of stress due to the dress they wear, said S Aravind Raj.

When examination halls are fitted with CCTV cameras and invigilators are always present to ensure the proper conduct of the exams, there is no necessity for such frisking, said the petition.

Chapter 8 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2020 relating to wearing of metal or ornaments is in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Hence it is liable to be declared as unconstitutional and unreasonable, he added.