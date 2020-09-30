Parts of Adyar river to be widened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials of the Public Works Department have proposed to widen parts of Adyar river and its canals in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts by acquiring land wherever need arises. The proposal has been completed and will be completed to the concerned Collectors by Tuesday, said the officials.

The proposal involves acquisition of private land. “For example, in a specific area, if a canal with an original width of 60 feet has shrunk to around 30 feet, we’ll refer to the Field Measurement Book and widen the surrounding areas,” said a PWD official.

However, the proposal does not involve Chennai for now, the official added. In Chennai, work to strengthen bunds will be started and families that have been enumerated to be living along the river will be resettled, said officials. The State government had announced last year that restoration work in Adyar and Cooum rivers will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 2,371 crores between 2019 and 2023.