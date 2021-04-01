Officials mulling polyethylene glove for every voter as preventive move

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every polling booth will have two volunteers to check body temperature and provide sanitizers to voters, as part of Covid precautionary measures as the city prepares to go to polls on April 6, district election officials said.

“We are also discussing handing over a polyethylene glove to each voter which they can dispose of in specially assigned biomedical waste dustbins once they finish voting,” a district election official told Express. “Wearing masks is also mandatory for everyone who comes to vote.

We will also ensure that social distancing is maintained,” the official added. Election officials had announced that those currently under home isolation after testing positive for Covid will be able to cast their vote in the last hour of the voting window – 6 pm to 7 pm. Those interested may coordinate with their respective sanitary inspectors and will have to use their own transport facilities.

The protocol for such voters is still being discussed and not finalised yet, according to officials. However, according to sources, not many such Covid-positive voters have come forward so far and expressed interest. Old Covid containment measures to be reintroduced after elections.

Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer G Prakash said 12,000 fever surveillance volunteers will be reintroduced into the field to carry out containment activities as was done last year. “There will also be fine imposition and temporary closure of shops and other areas where guidelines are not being followed. In places where there are over three positive cases, containment measures that were done earlier like strict restriction of movement will be followed,” Prakash said. Fever clinics will be increased and stricter quarantine practices will also be followed, he added.