STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai records hottest day this summer, heat wave to continue in 27 TN districts till April 4

Erode with a temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius has been among the five hottest places in the country for the past few days

Published: 02nd April 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, Chennai

It was the first time Chennai's day time temperature breached the 40-degree mark this summer. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighborhood, are under the grip of a heat wave, with maximum temperatures likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal, announced the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Friday.

The mean temperature for Chennai for the month of April is 34.5 degrees Celsius. However, the city's Nungambakkam automatic weather station clocked a sizzling 41.6 degrees Celsius at around 1.15 pm on Friday. It was the first time Chennai's day time temperature breached the 40-degree mark this summer.

Not just Nungambakkam, the automatic weather stations in West Tambaram, Meenambakkam and Madhavaram also registered temperatures of 41.8, 41.3 and 41.1 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon, as per official data. The hottest places in the state are Erode, Vellore, Karur and Tiruttani. In fact, Erode with a temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius has been among the five hottest places in the country for the past few days.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in most districts of Tamil Nadu till April 4. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai will experience 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal maximum temperature.

From April 5, heat wave conditions will be limited to a few interior districts like Dharmapuri, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore districts, where the maximum temperature is likely to be 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the spike in mercury was due to hot winds blowing from the Cuddapah, Rayalseema and Anantapur belt. Besides, strong offshore winds are delaying the sea breeze coming into coastal areas like Chennai resulting in increased heating time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Wave chennai Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp