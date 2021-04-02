TN starts to vaccinate everyone above 45

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated 82,992 people against Covid-19 on Thursday. According to the Health Department, among them 29,717 were above 60 years, 34,254 were between 45 and 59 with comorbidities, 12,572 were frontline workers and 6,449 were healthcare workers.

The State till date has vaccinated 31,14,623 people. The State also began vaccinating all people above 45 years, even those without comorbidities, from Thursday.

However, the data on the number of people in this category vaccinated on the day was not shared by the Health Department. Meanwhile, vaccines will be administered even on Sundays from this week.