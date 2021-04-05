STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patient’s delivery successful in Chennai

Published: 05th April 2021 06:04 AM

baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two DNB residents, a nursing superintendent and three nurses delivered the baby of a Covid- positive patient who was under isolation at the New Railway Hospital in Perambur, on March 24. The labour had progressed quickly before the woman could be shifted to the labour ward.

The delivery was then carried out by the above team with the three nurses not even having time to wear their PPE suits, according to a release. When the newborn and its mother were being shifted to the labour ward, the baby developed respiratory issues and one of the resident doctors, R Priyanka, performed mouth-tomouth resuscitation on the baby and saved the child despite knowing the mother was a Covid-positive patient.

The baby was later tested Covidnegative and the mother and baby have since been discharged, a release said. General Manager of Southern Railway John Thomas issued an appreciation letter to the two resident doctors and sanctioned a cash award to the nursing superintendent, three nurses and ambulance driver.

