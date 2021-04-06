DMK petitions Guv over allocation of poromboke land

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The transfer of 3.45 acres of government land in favour of a developer has sparked a row in the State ahead of elections. DMK has submitted a petition to the Governor, questioning the move that has been done allegedly to benefit a private company.

The GO issued by the Revenue Department, dated February 8, 2021, has alienated the poromboke land in Aminjikarai taluk of Koyambedu, in Block-15, in favour of the developer to build state-of-the-art commercial shopping mall and hyper-market. The application was processed through Guidance, according to a GO accessed by Express. Now, the same is being promoted as a residential project.

As per the GO, the hypermarket and shopping mall were to come up in 10.5 acres of land, of which 3.45 acres does not have patta. As a result, the developer was unable to get CMDA clearance to implement a “world-class project”. The developer had requested suitable orders to issue patta, and to permit proposed development so that it can provide investment worth Rs 1,575 crore and create jobs for 7500 persons, the GO stated.

According to then Chennai District collector, land measuring 4.12 acres was classified as sarkar poromboke. The GO stated that the land should be used only for the purpose for which it is alienated. When Express contacted officials, they refused to comment. Sources told Express that the land would be taken back if it is used for residential project. The developer when contacted refused to comment.

