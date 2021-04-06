STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

DMK petitions Guv over allocation of poromboke land

The  transfer of 3.45 acres of government land in favour of a developer has sparked a row in the State ahead of elections.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  transfer of 3.45 acres of government land in favour of a developer has sparked a row in the State ahead of elections. DMK has submitted a petition to the Governor, questioning the move that has been done allegedly to benefit a private company.

The GO issued by the Revenue Department, dated February 8, 2021, has alienated the poromboke land in Aminjikarai taluk of Koyambedu, in Block-15, in favour of the developer to build state-of-the-art commercial shopping mall and hyper-market. The application was processed through  Guidance, according to a GO accessed by Express. Now, the same is being promoted as a residential project.       

As per the GO, the hypermarket and shopping mall were to come up in 10.5 acres of land, of which 3.45 acres does not have patta. As a result, the developer was unable to get CMDA clearance to implement a “world-class project”. The developer had requested suitable orders to issue patta, and  to permit proposed development so that it can provide investment worth  Rs 1,575 crore and create jobs for 7500 persons, the GO stated.

According to then Chennai District collector, land measuring 4.12 acres was classified as sarkar poromboke. The  GO stated that the land should be used only for the purpose for which  it is alienated. When Express contacted officials, they refused to  comment. Sources told Express that the land would be taken back if it is  used for residential project.  The developer when contacted refused to  comment.

Cmda unable to get clearance 
As per the GO, the hypermarket and shopping mall were to come up in 10.5 acres of land, of which 3.45 acres does not have patta. As a result, the developer was unable to get CMDA clearance to implement a “world-class project”. The developer had requested suitable orders to issue patta, and  to permit proposed development so that it can provide investment worth  Rs 1,575 crore and create jobs for 7500 persons, GO stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu Elections chennai
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp