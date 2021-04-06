STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Inmates of Chennai's Institute of Mental Health cast votes at special booth on premises

The inmates want whichever party comes to power to focus on bringing down increasing petrol prices, bus fares and prices of other commodities

Published: 06th April 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

The inmates were selected for voting only after doctors assessed their decision making ability. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

The inmates were selected for voting only after doctors assessed their decision making ability. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inmates of the Institute of Mental Health cast their votes on Tuesday at the special booth set up by the Chennai Corporation on the premises.

The polling of votes at booth number 244B in Villivakkam Assembly Constituency began around 7 am. A total of 84 inmates were registered in the booth, among whom 56 were men and 28 were women.

The inmates were selected for voting only after doctors assessed their decision making ability. Chennai Corporation officials conducted a demo on EVMs and NGOs went ward by ward and sensitised inmates on the importance of voting. They also made them familiar with symbols of various political parties. The inmates had access to all newspapers and also have television to watch news, said Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health.

The inmates want whichever party comes to power to focus on bringing down increasing petrol prices, bus fares and prices of other commodities.

"Whoever comes to power should focus on bringing down increasing petrol prices, vegetables and other essential items. I thank the institute and the officials who gave me this opportunity to vote and I feel happy," said Vimala*, who has made the institute her home for years.

Sanjay* wants the government to focus on agriculture which is important for boosting the country's economy. "The newly elected government should focus on agriculture and post Covid industrial progress. Many people have lost their jobs. The government should focus on employment as the livelihoods of many underprivileged were badly affected by the pandemic. Increasing petrol prices also is a worry," says Sanjay who is employed in the institute after treatment.

The inmates said they were happy to cast their votes for the second time. They were allowed to participate in the voting for the first time in the 2019 general elections.

The inmates were given polythene hand gloves and face masks. They were given voter ID cards with the institute's address as many don't have family or relatives.

"Many who were here for general elections were discharged, so we told them also to come and vote as they have their vote here. Today hospital staff also voted here," said Dr Poorna Chandrika.

(*name changed)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Institute of Mental Health Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp