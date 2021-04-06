STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No wheelchairs, Braille ballots: Voters with disabilities complain about hardships in Chennai

Wheelchairs were either unavailable or in short supply for voters with locomotor impairment, while people with visual impairment said they were unable to vote independently

Published: 06th April 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

A man carrying a physically challenged person to cast his vote at Lady Wellington School, Triplicane, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

A man carrying a physically challenged person to cast his vote at Lady Wellington School, Triplicane, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: People with disabilities continued to face several hardships while casting their votes in the city on Tuesday.

Wheelchairs were either unavailable or in short supply for voters with locomotor impairment, while people with visual impairment said they were unable to vote independently.

At St Mark’s School in Chromepet, when asked if a wheelchair was available, volunteers said it was not. At the Seventh Day Adventist School in Tambaram, a wheelchair was brought in at around 10:30 am before which several senior citizens and persons with disability had already cast their vote with the help of relatives and volunteers. At the Holy Angels School in Tambaram, an 80-year-old woman had to be helped up the stairs by her son and daughter-in-law after the only available wheelchair was occupied.

Raghuraman K, a person with visual impairment, who cast his vote at Sitadevi Garodia School in East Tambaram said he could not cast his vote independently.

“I had asked the polling officer for Braille ballot papers. They ignored the request and asked me to go inside with a person I didn’t know to assist me and paid no heed to my attempts to cast my vote independently,” he said.

Namburajan S, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARTADAC), had cast his vote at St Britto’s Matriculation School.

“In one of the booths, the pathway where voters waited was only about 4.5 feet wide. There was no space for a wheelchair. They also cannot be moved to the front of the queue on priority because of lack of space,” he told The New Indian Express.

S Maan Kumar of the December 3 movement and a resident of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Perumbakkam has a locomotor disability.

“We went to cast our vote at the Government High School in Perumbakkam. There was no wheelchair available when we went and we waited for an hour for them to bring it. Even then, the ramp did not allow us to navigate by ourselves and we needed help,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections chennai
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp